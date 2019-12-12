State Rep. Bud Cook announced Wednesday that the Intermediate Unit 1 in Washington County will receive a $30,000 Keystone Telepresence grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
“This is excellent news for Intermediate Unit (IU) 1, which serves the schools in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties,” said Cook. The grant will be used for equipment and services to help educate students who are homebound for extended periods due to serious medical conditions, Cook said.
Intermediate units will use the grants to purchase audio and video equipment. An IU’s member school districts can then borrow the equipment and place it within the homes of students who are recovering from an accident or medical procedure or are experiencing a serious or chronic illness. The equipment enables students to participate in daily educational activities with classmates and teachers in real-time.
Intermediate units may also use the funds to train personnel on how to use the equipment.