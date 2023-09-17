Intermediate Unit 1 hosted the Rural Arts Collaborative Fall Institution last week and had a day filled with arts and education.
Thursday’s event was held at the intermediate unit’s Peters Township Campus at 625 E. McMurray Road, and also honored the founder of the Connellsville-based RAC, Carmelle Nickens, “for her enduring commitment to the organization,” according to a press release from IU1.
Michele De La Reza, co-founder of Pittsburgh dance studio Attack Theater, led the activities.
“The event served as a vibrant canvas, showcasing the rich tapestry of arts from across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Local educators had the opportunity to immerse themselves in various artistic mediums, including clay sculpting, watercolors and the magic of sound effects in productions,” according to the release.
Those in attendance were entertained by RAC artist Calvin Stemley, who played jazz music on his saxophone throughout the event.
Educators were also able to use the event as an opportunity to speak with the artists and learn how to incorporate creative projects into their lesson plans.
“The event fostered a lively exchange of ideas, empowering educators with innovative approaches to enhance their students’ learning experiences,” reads the release.
Those interested in learning more about IU1 can visit its website at www.iu1.org.
