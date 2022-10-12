Charleroi Area High School/Middle School had some special visitors Tuesday.
A group of 38 students and four staff members from Bonifacio VIII Institute of Anagni, Italy, a town in the hills east-southeast of Rome, were at the school.
“I could see the excitement,” said Dr. Edward Zelich, superintendent of the Charleroi Area School District. “You could see it in their body language.”
Dr. Patti Mason, high school principal, said Bonifacio VIII Institute students were paired with their counterparts from Charleroi Tuesday, joining them for the first five periods of the class day, then for lunch in the school cafeteria.
“They’re experiencing regular classes, just everyday American school,” Mason said.
The two teachers that came on the trip – a physical education teacher and a science teacher – spent time with those from Charleroi who teach those subjects.
Francesca Arganelli, vice president of the Bonifacio VIII Institute, said the group arrived in the United States Oct. 4 and in Pittsburgh Oct. 6 and will stay for 51 days.
“We teach a lot of subjects in English,” Arganelli explained. “Most (of our students) are interested in having an experience abroad for the school year and for colleges. We are very happy to be here and be welcomed here.”
She added she hopes some Charleroi students will be willing to come to Italy to study.
While in Western Pennsylvania the group also plans to visit the Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania store, Duquesne University and Washington & Jefferson College, and attempts are being made to schedule a trip to Ohiopyle.
Plans also include trips to Washington, D.C., and Niagara Falls.
Charleroi is the only high school on the itinerary.
Bonifacio staff and students will return to Charleroi Friday afternoon. On Friday night, they will attend Charleroi’s football game against Washington.
“It’s a win-win,” Zelich said of the visit. “Our students interacting with them, this a lifetime memory for them. I really think it’s going to leave an indelible mark on our students and our staff.”
