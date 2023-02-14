The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County is accepting scholarship applications.
The $3,000 scholarships are for high school students in the county who plan on attending a four-year college or two-year trade/technical school.
Applicants must have at least one grandparent of Italian descent and complete a one-page essay expressing their unique experiences as a member of an Italian American family.
Other requirements are at least a 3.0 QPA, evidence of leadership in co-curricular activities and a strong recommendation by a school staff member.
Applications are available in all high school and technical center guidance offices. They can also be requested via email at itamsociety@gmail.com. Please write “Scholarship Application” in the subject line.
