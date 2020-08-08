Isiminger’s Automotive Center has clean-up crews working to remove and clean up soot and smoke damage following a motorcycle fire in the repair shop.
Danny Isiminger, the owner of the 52-year-old business, said the motorcycle had been wrecked and brought into the shop July 29, and caught fire that night about 10:30 p.m. Washington firefighters were able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers, mostly containing it to the bike itself. Fire Chief Gerald Coleman said he didn’t suspect any structural damage to the building, which is insured.
The fire didn’t spread to the car wash or the detail shop on either side of the repair shop, Isiminger said. He said the fire happened just after the repair shop was repainted.
“I just had it all redone,” he said.