As they have done for many years, the Isiminger family, owners of Isiminger’s Towing on Jefferson Avenue, donated $500 each to the city of Washington police and fire departments.
“We’ve done it every year for years,” Danny Isiminger said. “We want to help them as a courtesy. They do a lot for a lot of people that they don’t realize. It’s something small to show our appreciation for what they do.”
Mayor Scott Putnam said the city is always appreciative of the donation.
“They’ve always supported the city,” he said. “If the police or fire departments need help on a call, they’re always willing to help. They are an asset to the city.”
The donation was presented at Thursday’s City Council meeting.