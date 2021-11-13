Does your school's nickname rank among the most popular?
MaxPreps, a high school sports website, ranks the most popular team nicknames in history. The top 20 are:
1. Eagles
2. Tigers
3. Bulldogs
4. Panthers
5. Wildcats
6. Warriors
7. Indians
8. Lions
9. Cougars
10. Knights
11. Cardinals
12. Mustangs
13. Trojans
14. Falcons
15. Pirates
16. Vikings
17. Raiders
18. Spartans
19. Rams
20. Hornets
Here are a few of the more unusual high school nicknames in Pennsylvania and across the country:
Punxsutawney Chucks
Biglerville (Pa.) Canners
Abington (Pa.) Galloping Ghosts
Boiling Springs (Pa.) Bubblers
Mars (Pa.) Fighting Planets
Fall Creek (Wisc.) Crickets
Cobdon (Ill.) Appleknockers
Jordan (Utah) Beetdiggers
Yuma (Ariz.) Criminals