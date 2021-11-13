Does your school's nickname rank among the most popular?

MaxPreps, a high school sports website, ranks the most popular team nicknames in history. The top 20 are:

1. Eagles

2. Tigers

3. Bulldogs

4. Panthers

5. Wildcats

6. Warriors

7. Indians

8. Lions

9. Cougars

10. Knights

11. Cardinals

12. Mustangs

13. Trojans

14. Falcons

15. Pirates

16. Vikings 

17. Raiders

18. Spartans

19. Rams

20. Hornets

Here are a few of the more unusual high school nicknames in Pennsylvania and across the country:

Punxsutawney Chucks

Biglerville (Pa.) Canners

Abington (Pa.) Galloping Ghosts

Boiling Springs (Pa.) Bubblers

Mars (Pa.) Fighting Planets

Fall Creek (Wisc.) Crickets

Cobdon (Ill.) Appleknockers

Jordan (Utah) Beetdiggers

Yuma (Ariz.) Criminals

