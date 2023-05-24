Iron Senergy

Courtesy of Greene County

Iron Senergy has made a $65,000 donation to ensure local children have the ability to attend Greene County’s summer day camps and swimming pools.

This marks the third straight year Iron Senergy is providing the funds for day camps, as well as repairs and equipment to keep the pools running efficiently. A new pavilion at the Greene County Water Park and the annual Kids’ Fall Fishing Frenzy also are courtesy of Iron Senergy.

