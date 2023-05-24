Iron Senergy has made a $65,000 donation to ensure local children have the ability to attend Greene County’s summer day camps and swimming pools.
This marks the third straight year Iron Senergy is providing the funds for day camps, as well as repairs and equipment to keep the pools running efficiently. A new pavilion at the Greene County Water Park and the annual Kids’ Fall Fishing Frenzy also are courtesy of Iron Senergy.
All three county pools – Greene County Water Park, Carmichaels Pool and Mon View Pool – open June 3, and the day camps run from June 19 to July 28.
The county’s camps will be held at Lions Club Park in Waynesburg, Wana B Park in Carmichaels and Mon View Park in Greensboro. In addition to traditional camp activities, multiple local groups will provide a variety of educational activities. All camp days also include admission to the respective pools at each site.
