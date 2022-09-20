A Waynesburg-based mining company has donated land to Franklin Township in Greene County for use at the newly named Franklin Township Iron Senergy Park.
It is located at 252 Jefferson Road. The donation, valued at over $260,000, will support activities at the 15-acre park, including soccer, walking and fishing.
“This extremely generous donation from Iron Senergy will assure that the Franklin Township community and our residents will have access to quality recreation,” said Corbly L. Orndorff, chairman of the Franklin Township Board of Supervisors.
The donation will replace a long-term lease on the property with a formal deed transfer, and will allow the township to seek grant funding for upgrades to the park’s facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.