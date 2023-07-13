It is not yet clear if criminal charges will be filed against a Canonsburg man who was found to have a loaded gun when going through security at the Pittsburgh International Airport Monday morning.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated in a press release that the passenger had a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets. TSA did not identify the individual.
