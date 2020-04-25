Eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 21 between the south junction of Interstate 79 and Beau Street will be restricted to a single lane beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 5 p.m. May 2, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
The closure will be in place in to allow crews to remove the barrier and implement a traffic cross-over moving both eastbound lanes to the west side in order to allow crews to complete work on the eastbound side, the release said.
The cross-over will occur by May 2, the release said.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services," the release said.