The Washington County Community Foundation is seeking applications from local nonprofits for internship grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. The grants will allow nonprofits to provide a monetary stipend to student interns who are performing services for the nonprofit; are currently enrolled in an accredited course of post‐secondary educational study; and who qualify as an intern under the applicable state and federal laws and regulations.
Internship programs offer a wide variety of benefits to both the intern and the host organization. Interns gain new experiences and skills while working in the real world. Meanwhile, organizations gain new workers who can bring in fresh ideas from their field of study and who might be developed into valuable future employees.
