As the events of World War II and the Holocaust fall ever further into the past, local Jewish leaders offer a reminder to continue to heed the lessons of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

Friday, Jan. 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The day was designated by the United Nations in 2005.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In