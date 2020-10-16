The vice president of administration and finance at California University of Pennsylvania has been promoted to interim president at the school.
The State System of Higher Education Board of Governors Thursday named Robert Thorn interim president upon the Jan. 29 retirement of Cal U. President Geraldine Jones.
“He knows the campus and community as well as anyone, and we’re grateful he’ll be leading his fellow Vulcans as they build momentum,” board Chairwoman Ciindy Shapira said.
Thorn earned an associate’s of applied business degree from Kent State University, Ohio, in 1979, and two years later earned a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting from Alderson-Broaddus College in West Virginia. In 1990, Thorn earned a master’s degree in education from Ohio University, specializing in higher education administration.
He joined California in 1993 as director of financial aid. He then went on to serve as assistant vice president for administration and finance before being named vice president in 2010.