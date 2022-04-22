Prison staff at SCI Greene discovered an inmate dead in his cell Thursday morning.
The body of Danny Joe Beck, Jr., 36, was discovered at about 3:10 a.m, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Officials at the Franklin Township correctional facility contacted state police, who are investigating. The Greene County Coroner's office has yet to rule on Beck's cause of death.
According to the department of corrections, Beck was serving a sentence of 9 to 18 years for the theft of movable property in Fayette County.
He had been in custody of the corrections department since July 2015, and was moved to SCI Greene in 2016.