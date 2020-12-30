Gov. Tom Wolf said he will lift a temporary ban on indoor dining and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts as planned Monday as new cases of the virus have plateaued.
Wolf said casinos and gyms can reopen, but other elements of his orders remain in place, including capacity limits and mask wearing in public.
“The fight against this is not over,” Wolf said during a virtual meeting Wednesday with the media.
As COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Pennsylvania, it could take months before they are available to the general public, he said.
While the future appears brighter, Wolf said, the virus is still posing a threat on the state’s health-care systems.
A surge in post-Thanksgiving cases prompted Wolf to issue the temporary order Dec. 12, and he said it appeared to have worked.
He said the public needs to cooperate with ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the virus or it “will return with swift and deadly consequences.”
“We cannot let our guard down,” state Health Sec. Rachel Levine said.
The virus has killed 15,672 Pennsylvanians since March after 319 new statewide deaths from the disease were announced Wednesday, including seven in Fayette County. Washington County saw six new virus deaths while one was announced in Greene County.
Fayette County added 78 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 7,078. Washington County reported 71 new cases, bringing its total to 8,798. Greene County’s case-count grew by 37 to 1,659.
The pandemic led Washington County to extend the closure of Courthouse Square in Washington for another month through Jan. 31. Business will be conducted there by appointment only, the county announced Wednesday.