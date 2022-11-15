Rostraver Township Police

Rostraver Township Police

The man killed in last weekend’s shooting in Rostraver Township was laid to rest Monday in his native country of Indonesia, although authorities in Westmoreland County are releasing few details about the homicide, including the names of the victim and suspect.

Boyke Budiarachman, 49, died in the Nov. 5 shooting in the parking lot of the Rostraver Square strip mall near Belle Vernon, according to multiple memorials posted online identifying him as the victim.

