An Independence Township woman who gave chase to multiple police departments Saturday night after threatening suicide fatally shot herself inside her vehicle after it was disabled in a tactical maneuver by state police.
About 8:30 p.m., Nicole Natale, 38, told her family at their Avella home that she had a weapon and intended to "either commit suicide or suicide by police officer," according to a news release issued by the Washington County coroner. 911 was called, and the woman fled the home in a vehicle.
Police from multiple departments pursued her along Route 18 from Independence Township to Washington. She attempted to enter Interstate 70 at the Jefferson Avenue on-ramp, where her vehicle was disabled by a state trooper who performed a PIT tactical driving maneuver in a pursuing cruiser along the ramp. The driver shot herself while inside the vehicle, according to the coroner.
Assisting were police from McDonald, and Smith, Chartiers and South Strabane townships, East Washington Borough, as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Department of Public Safety SWAT team, Ambulance and Chair Service, and Washington Fire Department.