An Independence Township man was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the Washington County coroner.
Joshua Ryan Bowland, 31, was pronounced dead at 156 Camp Ground Road, Independence Township, at 11:29 p.m. The coroner's office said the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and it was ruled a homicide.
According to the coroner's office, Bowland was shot by his mother's significant other, Arnold Webster, 64. The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m.
State police found a sawed-off shotgun at the scene, and Webster was taken into custody. He is being held in Washington County Jail.
Please check back for additional details, as this is a developing story.