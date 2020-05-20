An Independence Township man was charged Tuesday with homicide in connection with a shooting death last year in Independence Township.
State police charged Arnold Lee Webster, 65, in the Aug. 28 killing of Joshua Ryan Bowland, 31, who was the son of Webster’s girlfriend at the time, online court records indicate.
Police had initially charged Webster with possession of a prohibitive weapon after investigators claimed to have recovered a sawed-off shotgun from his residence at 156 Campground Road.
Police withdrew that charge in October while the case remained under investigation.
Bowland was shot in the chest while he and Webster argued in their residence, Deputy Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Tuesday.
Walsh said numerous weapons have been seized from Webster.
Webster was charged Tuesday with 10 new felony counts of possessing prohibitive weapons, along with one count each of homicide, voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and making or selling offensive weapons.
District Judge Ethan Ward sent Webster to Washington County jail without bond.