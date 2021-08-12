An Independence Township man is in jail after allegedly admitting to starting a fire at his uncle’s house last year.
State police charged James Erik Checco, 29, of 14 Campbell St., with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.
According to police, Avella Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Avella Road on Aug. 31. The fire caused extensive damage, and the fire marshal determined it started in a bedroom closet.
Checco’s uncle, Frank Checco III, was asleep when the fire started, and escaped when his brother came home and awakened him.
Troopers interviewed Checco in May while he was in custody for an unrelated crime, according to police.
Checco told police that the morning of the fire, he had gathered a pile of clothes in the closet and lit them on fire. He said he did it to “get back” at his uncle and “just for something to do,” according to the complaint. In the same interview, he also admitted to setting his uncle’s car on fire April 15, court documents state.
In that incident, he faces charges of risking catastrophe, reckless burning or exploding, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Checco was arraigned on both sets of charges Tuesday morning before District Judge Ethan Ward. Ward sent him to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond on the homicide charge, and $50,000 for the charges related to the car fire.
Checco is scheduled to appear before Ward for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Sept. 27.