North Strabane firefighters responded Tuesday morning to International Paper, 10 Wilson Road, for a roof-top incinerator that had caught fire. Fire Chief Mark Grimm said employees working inside the building were safely evacuated. Grimm said they were unaware of the fire, which was contained to the incinerator and did not damage the roof or building. He said the employees were able to return to work once the fire was extinguished.
Latest News
- Canonsburg family adopts golden retriever from Turkey
- Frank Sarris Public Library still supporting residents with resources
- Getting a paper stimulus check? Banking department says beware of rip-offs
- Chartiers Township police warn residents to keep cars locked after break-ins
- Help available for victims of domestic violence
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
May 13
-
May 16
-
May 25