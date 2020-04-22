Incinerator fire

Courtesy of North Strabane Fire Department

North Strabane firefighters work Tuesday morning to put out an incinerator fire at International Paper.

North Strabane firefighters responded Tuesday morning to International Paper, 10 Wilson Road, for a roof-top incinerator that had caught fire. Fire Chief Mark Grimm said employees working inside the building were safely evacuated. Grimm said they were unaware of the fire, which was contained to the incinerator and did not damage the roof or building. He said the employees were able to return to work once the fire was extinguished.

