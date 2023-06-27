The city of Washington is focusing revitalization efforts on attracting business to the West Chestnut Street area of downtown.

Shana Brown, Main Street manager for the Washington Business District Authority, said a portion of a $125,000 Local Shared Account facade grant awarded to the organization will be dedicated to qualified applicants.

