In a 2-1 vote Thursday morning, the Washington County commissioners voted to enter into a $90,000 agreement with a commercial real estate firm to advise them on the financial feasibility of acquiring the Crossroads Center office building at West Beau and North Franklin streets.
The Crossroads Center, once known as the Land America building for its main tenant, is across West Beau Street from the county's Courthouse Square office building where commissioners' meetings have been convened for decades.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan and Commissioner Nick Sherman, citing the expense of repairing the parking garage that serves as the foundation of the Courthouse Square office building, voted in favor of the review.
Irey Vaughan said the lowest bid to repair Courthouse Square was $10.3 million.
"After seeing the extraordinary costs to repair our building, we had an appraisal done. That value came back at $3.9 million. As good stewards for the taxpayers, there is no way I could justify spending $10 million to fix a parking garage that holds just over 300 cars on a building that is only worth $4 million.
"That is a terrible investment for the county."
If the county goes through with the Crossroads Center purchase, Irey Vaughan said Courthouse Square would be demolished.
Sherman likened the agreement with JLL commercial real estate to a transaction one would enter into with a local real estate agent to buy a house.
"They'll provide a market overview, valuation assessment and, if the time comes, negotiate with the seller" and check into a proposed acquisition to ensure it is in good condition.
Courthouse Square is also home to Washington County's 911 emergency call center and Public Safety Department, plus a myriad of county government and elected officials' offices such as the county treasurer, recorder of deeds, sheriff, controller and coroner.
A major tenant of the Crossroads Center is the Social Security office.
Commission Vice Chairman Larry Maggi voted against the agreement with JLL. He later said he had just found out about the matter yesterday.
A closed agenda-setting session on real estate acquisition was held after the public meeting Wednesday. Maggi questioned the $10 million cost of repairs at Courthouse Square and also said he would have preferred that a local real estate firm had been chosen.
JLL has a Pittsburgh location, but it lists Chicago as its headquarters for the Americas and Atlanta, Ga., as its main office. The firm offers property and facilities management, brokerage and project development.
Courthouse Square opened about 40 years ago to relieve overcrowding in the courthouse and to bring under one roof various agencies that were scattered around downtown Washington.