In-person visitation will resume at SCI-Greene prison at the end of the month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday that the facility will accept visitors beginning July 30.
According to a press release from the corrections department, visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Those who arrive without an appointment will be turned away.
Scheduling information can be found at cor.pa.gov, and visits can be scheduled a week before July 30.
Visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening. Inmates and visitors will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.