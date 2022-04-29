IMPACTED Inc. is hosting a concussion management certification training course on Thursday, May 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, Meadow lands.
At the completion of the Centers for Disease Control “ConcussionWise” training, coaches will obtain certification. Coaches are required each year to complete a concussion management certification training course.
The IMPACTED event, which is free, is open to youth sports coaches, advisers, and parents. Refreshments and dinner will be offered.
Registration is required by May 16. To register for the course or for additional information, visit www.impactedinc.org.