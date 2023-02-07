Impacted Inc., a nonprofit organization that spreads awareness and education and advocates for children who suffer from the effects of concussions, is accepting submissions from Washington County high school seniors for its scholarship contest.
Impacted will award four $2,500 scholarships that students can use toward attending any career, technical, college, university or trade school after high school graduation.
Students are asked to submit an essay of 300 words or less describing a concussion they suffered and the challenges they discovered and conquered. What do they want others to know about concussions and recovery?
Additionally, applicants must submit a two-minute or less video introducing themselves, describing their concussion, and sharing the most difficult challenge and proudest accomplishment during recovery.
Applications are due by April 28, and recipients will be notified on May 19.
For additional information and for the application and rules, visit Impacted Inc. at www.impactedinc.org.
Winners will be honored at Impacted Inc.’s annual fundraising gala in September 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.