A man wanted for attempted murder in Illinois was arrested Tuesday night in Donora.
According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of Elgin, Ill., is suspected of being involved in a double shooting and carjacking in Huntley, Ill., on July 18.
A joint investigation involving Huntley police, the FBI and the sheriff’s department determined that McCracken was staying at 115 Thompson Ave., Donora.
The sheriff’s department attempted to execute a search warrant at the Donora home at 8 p.m. Tuesday. After a two-hour stand-off, McCracken was taken into custody without incident.
McCracken is being held at the Washington County jail, and will be extradited to Illinois.
In Illinois, he faces two counts of attempted murder, as well as gun and assault charges.
Assisting at the scene were South Strabane, Donora, Carroll Township, Monongahela, Monessen and Charleroi Regional police.
