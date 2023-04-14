Rig crash

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

A tractor-trailer crashed on the Interstate 79 flyover in South Strabane Township shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

State police will cite a tractor-trailer driver after the rig he was operating nearly went off on the Interstate 79 flyover ramp in South Strabane Township.

Police identified the man as Kostas Hobitakis, of Illinois. According to a press release issued by state police, Hobitakis will receive a citation for driving on roadways laned for traffic.

