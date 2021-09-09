Ignite will continue its mission to help local businesses and entrepreneurs put their best foot forward with a speaker series beginning later this month.
The business incubator, operated by Washington & Jefferson College, will host Built Different, a Pittsburgh-based creative agency, founder and CEO Jordon Rooney on Sept. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
“He is going to be talking about brand development, the changing laws and regulations, and the shift to online engagement,” said Lauren LaGreca, Ignite’s manager.
LaGreca said they chose Rooney to launch the speaker series because of how essential the internet has become for businesses.
“Especially with everything that happened with COVID, it’s even more important to have a strong digital presence. You have stronger connections with customers, and improved customer experiences,” LaGreca said.
As Ignite is a W&J project, the speaker series is not just for business owners, but for students as well.
“The speaker series is intended to not only educate and inspire businesses within the community but also to engage students with practical knowledge, implemented in real-life scenarios. This student engagement is part of the larger narrative we are sharing, as we bridge student engagement within the incubator to support our businesses,” LaGreca said.
Beyond the session with Rooney, Ignite plans to have more speakers in October and November. The series will take a hiatus, and then continue from February to April.
The October speaker will be Dan Law, the senior director of capital development and strategy at The Andy Warhol Museum, and he will discuss fundraising for nonprofit organizations.
“We’re really trying to engage and align with the area and see what the needs are,” LaGreca said. “Our ultimate goal is to become this aggregator of information for entrepreneurs. This is just another step in that direction.”
The speaker series will take place at Ignite, located at 57 E. Chestnut St. Those interested can register at igniteforsuccess.org. LaGreca said registration will close two days prior to the event.