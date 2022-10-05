The Ignite Business Incubator recently presented awards for the fifth Ideas 2 Enterprise (I2E) cohort.
The I2E program offers a five-week course for local entrepreneurs to assist in the creation of a formal business plan. The programming provides the pipeline of companies or organizations with the fundamental skills to grow businesses that will locate in Washington County.
“We’ve now graduated over 50 businesses from our program,” said Lauren LaGreca, Ignite operations manager. “We’re just trying to move as many businesses as we can through the program and then for consultative support so we can really start filling up these storefronts.”
First place and $5,000 went to Against the Grain Catering and Events, owned by Jimme Warcholak and Lia Capito; second place and $3,000 went to Shabby Chic Nail Boutique, owned by Darci Scarff, and third place and $1,000 were awarded to Turiya Holistic Health, owned by Molly Culleton.
Ignite Business Incubator is a Washington & Jefferson College program that helps develop and foster new business formation and the growth of small businesses and nonprofits.
LaGreca said the next cohort will launch the week of Oct. 10.
