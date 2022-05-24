State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Moon, state Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, and Moon Township are hosting an identity theft/shredding event June 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Moon Area Middle School.
No more than two bags or boxes per household will be permitted. Businesses are also discouraged from bringing items. Examples of items to bring include bank and credit card statements, medical bills, tax documents, insurance claim forms and anything that lists a Social Security number.
Binders, plastic folders or garbage will not be accepted. The documents received will be securely shredded by a truck on-site and then taken to a local paper recycling plant to be treated and reused.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department will also be there collecting unused medications.
The Moon Area Middle School is at 904 Beaver Grade Road, Coraopolis. For additional information call Gaydos’ Moon Township office at 412-262-3780.