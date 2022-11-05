Manuel Pihakis, a lifelong local resident, icon of the Canonsburg community renowned for his care and generosity, and a wrestling giant has passed away. He was 89.
Pihakis was a teacher, athletic director, and long-time serving school board member at Canon-McMillan and is a member of numerous Hall of Fames, including the Pittsburgh Sports Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, and Washington-Greene Co. Chapter Hall of Fame.
He was inducted to the Canon-McMillan Hall of Honor in 2008.
Pihakis graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1952 and Indiana University in 1956. He was a three-time PIAA champion, and he finished high school with a 99-1-1 record. He participated in the Olympic tryouts finals in 1952 and 1956.
He was a wrestling official for 25 years and served as a member of the WPIAL wrestling steering committee for many years.
Pihakis was an active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg, where he was named an Archon of the Order of St. Andrew of Orthodox Church, the highest honor a layman in the Orthodox Church may achieve.
Pihakis served in several roles in the Canonsburg community, including as past mayor of Canonsburg Borough, and he served on Canonsburg Borough Council and on many other boards and organizations, including Frank Sarris Public Library.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Observer-Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.