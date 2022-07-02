Single-lane restrictions will be in place next week in both directions of Interstate 79 between the Houston/Eighty-Four interchange (Exit 43) and the Canonsburg interchange (Exit 45) in North Strabane Township, Washington County.
Nightly restrictions will occur Tuesday through Friday, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather dependent.
The restrictions will be in place to allow work crews to perform milling and paving operations.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.