The Interstate 79 northbound flyover ramp is closed in South Strabane Township after a tractor-trailer overturned about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, with a portion of the trailer dangling from the overpass.
Debris was falling from the rig onto the I-79 southbound connector below, which has been closed. The hazardous materials team was responding to clean up fuel leaking from the rig.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.
Northbound traffic on I-79 was being detoured onto I-70 East. I-70 eastbound traffic is backing up several miles toward Washington from the Eighty Four exit.
It was not known when the wreckage would be cleared and flyover would be reopened.
This story will be updated as details become available.
