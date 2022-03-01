Two accidents Tuesday morning closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, a two-vehicle accident occurred at 6 a.m. near the 36 mile marker, followed by a three-vehicle accident at 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 33, near the Bentleyville exit.
Both lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
According to 911, there was one injury reported in each accident. Information on the severity of the injuries was not immediately available.
State police are investigating.