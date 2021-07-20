A Washington man was identified Monday as the driver of a car that was forced down an embankment during a crash a day earlier on Interstate 70 East in Rostraver Township.
State police said a car driven by Robert K. Wilson, 59, was struck from behind about 10:30 a.m., causing it to leave the highway and roll down a steep hillside beside the Youghiogheny River Bridge.
Wilson suffered minor injuries, while his passenger, Michael E. Tew, 21, of Florida, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
The other driver, Edward J. Karol, 34, of Monessen, was also hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
Karol’s car also traveled off the road before rolling back into the eastbound lanes, police said.