The Route 201 bridge over Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon and Rostraver Township will close in both directions beginning April 3 through early May.
The bridge will be raised approximately eight inches to provide adequate vertical clearance. The project is expected to be finished in June.
Overnight single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in both directions on I-70 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight rolling stoppages lasting up to 30 minutes will occur, as needed, in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.
To accommodate traffic during the bridge closure it is necessary to close the westbound I-70 off-ramp at Exit 44 (Arnold City). In addition, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with northbound traffic only across the Route 3011 Bridge (Indian Hill Road).
Temporary traffic signals will be in place to aid in the flow of traffic along posted detour routes.
The work is part of a $7.1 million project involving the replacement of the structure carrying Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over I-70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.