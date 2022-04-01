Single-lane restrictions of the eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (exit 39) will occur as needed from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the state Department of Transportation District 12, the work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Maple Drive over Interstate 70.
Additionally, two full overnight closures of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will occur April 7 and 8 beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening each day at 6 a.m. The closure will be in place to allow for the demolition of one side of the bridge.
The bridge work will be performed in phases, allowing for one-way traffic only on the bridge going southbound. The bridge will close to traffic northbound on Maple Drive.