A 14-year-old boy and his grandmother were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after they were both ejected from their vehicle, which crashed on Interstate 70 Sunday afternoon.
Canton Township Fire Chief Dave Gump said both patients were conscious and alert following the crash, and were taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
He said they had been traveling westbound near the Chestnut Street exit just after 4 p.m., when the vehicle went through the guard rail and struck an eastbound car. Gump said no one in the second vehicle was injured. He said the westbound car rolled over a few times.
“The roof was pretty much crushed,” he said.
Gump said it appeared neither the teenager nor the driver were wearing a seat belt.
State police also responded to the scene, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.