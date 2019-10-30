The Humane Society of the United States seized more than 100 cats living in deplorable condition Wednesday morning at a former church in Donora and another property in nearby Monessen.
The owner of the cat sanctuary, Chris Harr, 41, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Mark Wilson, who released her on unsecured bond.
Washington Area Humane Society officers charged Harr with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Harr caused one feline named Linus prolonged pain by denying it veterinary care for Leukemia, according to court documents.
"It's pretty bad," Washing County District Attorney Eugene Vittone said of the conditions the cats were living in. "There's an overwhelming smell."
Vittone said the Humane Society was investigating at the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 320 Second Street.
The cats will be taken to an undisclosed safe location, said Kirsten Peek, a National Humane Society spokeswoman.