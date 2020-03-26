For years, Glen Thomson has worked to protect animals as a Washington Area Humane Society officer.
On March 13, Thomson suffered a heart attack and continues to recover at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, and the humane society’s executive director put out a call for the community to help Thomson with his medical bills.
“He wasn’t in it at all for the money, or a pat on the back. He didn’t care if someone knew he saved something. He purely was doing it because he had a big heart. He wanted to save animals,” said Kelly Proudfit, Washington Area Human Society executive director.
Proudfit set up a GoFundMe for Thomson this week, which has raised more than $7,300 so far.
Thomson underwent surgery Tuesday, which went well, according to Proudfit. He is in stable condition.
Thomson’s wife, Teresa, has been unable to visit him in the hospital due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an update on the GoFundMe page, she thanked everyone who had donated.
“I am humbled beyond belief at the support everyone is showing for Glen and the work he does, and I know when he is able to come out of the sedation, he will be, too,” Teresa Thomson wrote. “We are very lucky because Glen does have medical insurance through my job. That means that there is a cap on what we will have to pay in co-pays.”
She asks for donations to be made to Washington Area Humane Society, or another charity of their choosing.
“I know he would love to wake up and see that he continues to make a positive difference even when he can’t be present,” she wrote.