At Washington Area Humane Society, Glen Thomson was seen as a “protector.”
“We deal with a lot of situations where there are unhappy people,” said Kelly Proudfit, the organization’s executive director. “He was always here, making sure everybody was safe. He would sit out in the parking lot and wait until everybody left the building. He was just a constant for everyone in this organization, and obviously, a hero for all the animals.”
Glen Thomson suffered a heart attack March 13, and died Thursday evening.
He underwent surgery March 24, and was initially recovering following the procedure.
“He was doing better, and then he had an infection. It came on pretty suddenly this week,” Proudfit said.
After the heart attack, Proudfit started a GoFundMe campaign for his family, which as of Friday afternoon had raised more than $8,400.
Proudfit said the money will go to Thomson’s wife, Teresa, for medical expenses and arrangements.
Teresa Thomson was initially unable to visit her husband at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, because of precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but was able to be there before he died.
“I think he was ready. That’s a blessing, that he was with her at the end, and knew what was happening ... She read him all the e-cards he got. He was aware of how much everybody supports him,” Proudfit said.
According to Proudfit, Thomson rarely took time off work, and his accrued vacation and sick time will be paid out to his family.
“He saved hundreds, if not thousands, of animals. He never asked for anything in return,” Proudfit said. “His wife said he loved his job, and it was the only job he ever had that he loved.”