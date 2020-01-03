The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will accept live Christmas trees for recycling from Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 31, at Mingo and Cross Creek county parks.
The recycled trees will be used to improve fish habitat in Cross Creek Lake.
“It’s for protection for smaller fish from larger fish. Pretty catchy, no pun intended,” said Jason Theakston, Washington County recycling coordinator.
Trees simply tossed in the lake would float, so before they’re ferried out to the proper depth, they’re weighted down.
All ornamentation and tinsel must be removed from the donated trees, which can be dropped off during park business hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cross Creek drop-off point in Rea, near Avella, will be the boat-trailer parking lot, and the Mingo drop-off will be the parking lot of Shelter No. 1, 12 miles east of Washington. Both will be marked.
Anyone who has questions can contact the Washington County Planning Commission at 724-228-6811.