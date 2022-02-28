Sugar, spice and everything nice was the order of the day Sunday at the Washington City Mission’s Sweet Sunday Dessert Festival, held Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe. The 28th annual event drew hundreds of dessert lovers who indulged their sweet tooth with a wide variety of pastries, cookies and candies created by more than 20 dessert vendors. Visitors were entertained by musical groups including Scott Blasey of The Clarks, The Washington Festival Chorale, The Rivermen, Sandy Lusco Huffman as well as dancers from the Grace Christian Dance Company.
