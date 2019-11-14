A Houston woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from allegations she’d been involved in dealing fentanyl and possessed three loaded firearms despite having been barred from doing so by a felony conviction.
Alyssa A. Adkins, 30, is scheduled for a federal sentencing hearing on Jan. 21 on charges of possessing an illegal drug with intent to distribute, violating firearms laws and possessingh firearms in furtherance of drug dealing.
Federal prosecutors said that informants working for the Washington County Drug Task Force bought fentanyl from Adkins and her co-conspirator, Vashaun L. Wright, multiple times in March 2018.
Based on those transactions, task force investigators searched a residence on Main Street and reportedly found 40 grams of fentanyl, an unspecified amount of cocaine, the firearms and some $24,000 in cash.
Wright, also 30, pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced last week to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.
Adkins remains in federal detention. She will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan.