The 39th Houston Pumpkin Festival took place this past weekend and offered something for everyone. There was the annual parade which had a large crowd watching as it weaved its way on Pike Street from Shady Avenue to Cherry Avenue. Music and entertainment were provided by acts such as Black Dog Hollow, the Canon-McMillan Steel Drum Band and Ashley Mullens. There also was a number of children’s activities and more than 175 than food and craft vendors.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.