Part-time Houston police Officer Roger Itzel dropped off $600 worth of school supplies at Allison Park Elementary School Thursday afternoon. When school begins next week, extra backpacks, notebooks, binders, markers and more will be available for students who need them. Itzel also works as an officer at WHS Washington Hospital. Itzel raised the money through a GoFundMe campaign. He promotes his efforts through his Facebook page, “Bringing Police and Kids Together.” Allison Park Elementary Interim Principal Anastasia DiLorenzo said they will continue to work with Itzel as part of a new program encouraging positive behavior among students. “We want them to know they have a friend in him,” DiLorenzo said. “He’s here to support them.”
Houston police officer donates school supplies to Allison Park Elementary
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
