Part-time Houston police Officer Roger Itzel dropped off $600 worth of school supplies at Allison Park Elementary School Thursday afternoon. When school begins next week, extra backpacks, notebooks, binders, markers and more will be available for students who need them. Itzel also works as an officer at WHS Washington Hospital. Itzel raised the money through a GoFundMe campaign. He promotes his efforts through his Facebook page, “Bringing Police and Kids Together.” Allison Park Elementary Interim Principal Anastasia DiLorenzo said they will continue to work with Itzel as part of a new program encouraging positive behavior among students. “We want them to know they have a friend in him,” DiLorenzo said. “He’s here to support them.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In