Whenever kids see a police officer, Roger Itzel notices they are usually afraid. He’d like to change that.
Itzel worked at the Bridgeville Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2020. He now works part time at the Houston Police Department, and as an officer at WHS Washington Hospital.
While working in Bridgeville, it was common for him to give stuffed animals to kids or find other ways to help the youth in the community. Itzel caught widespread attention in 2019 when he used social media to raise money for a basketball hoop after he saw children using a recycling bin instead.
He has brought that same attitude to his work in Washington County.
“When I started down in Houston, I went and bought a bunch of stuffed animals. I noticed kids are very apprehensive when coming up and talking to police,” Itzel said.
Itzel would share pictures of his interactions with local kids on his personal Facebook page, and asked if anyone would like to donate stuffed animals.
“Everybody just started donating,” Itzel said.
He started a Facebook group, “Bringing Police and Kids Together” and a GoFundMe after seeing the interest. The GoFundMe has raised more than $2,700. That money has been used to purchase school supplies and bicycles.
The bikes will be raffled off at the Houston Pumpkin Festival in October, and Itzel will deliver school supplies to Allison Park Elementary in the Chartiers-Houston School District on Aug. 18.
Itzel often has people drop off donations of stuffed animals at the hospital, and he keeps some handy in case there is a child having a bad day.
“I get so many stuffed animals donated to me. My basement looks like a toy store,” Itzel said.
Itzel plans to continue his charitable efforts as long as he receives donations.
“Hopefully people keep donating and I can keep this going on and on,” Itzel said.
