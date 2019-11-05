A Houston man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison Monday on charges including illegally possessing several firearms and dealing fentanyl and cocaine.
U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan issued the sentence against Vashaun L. Wright, 30, who previously pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a March 2018 raid of his residence on Main Street.
Horan also imposed four years of probation.
Federal prosecutors said members of Washington County Drug Task Force had organized multiple “controlled buys” of fentanyl from Wright and a co-conspirator before obtaining and executing the search warrant for their home.
During the raid, investigators reportedly found about 50 grams of fentanyl, several ounces of cocaine, three loaded handguns, $24,000 cash and packaging materials for fentanyl.
They said the cocaine was packaged for distribution.
Wright was barred from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a previous conviction.
Wright’s attorney, Patrick Nightingale, argued in a pre-sentence filing the mandatory minimum of 10 years was “more than adequate to reflect the seriousness of defendant’s offense conduct, to protect the public, to deter defendant and others and to provide for his rehabilitative needs.”
Wright faces an additional sentence of 2½ to 5 years on that he received in Washington County for similar charges under state law.
Horan’s order makes the federal sentence consecutive to that one.